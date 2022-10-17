Insider confirms issue around West Ham that has affected all the players

West Ham United insider ExWHUemployee has revealed that a viral infection is doing the rounds among the Hammers’ senior first-team squad.

Although the Hammers, who played Southampton, came away from St Mary’s with a decent point last weekend, David Moyes was without several regular starters, including Kurt Zouma and Michail Antonio.

“There has been a case of flu and cold going round the camp,” ExWHUEmployee told West Ham Zone.

“The player now has to go into isolation almost instantly when they have any symptoms to stop the spread.

MORE: Premier League set for US-based pre-season tournament

“I believe this affected a number of players on Thursday, notably Antonio and Zouma. The manager has said that Antonio is feeling a bit better, but Zouma has been put into isolation so again, another late decision will be made on him, and I would imagine the team selection too.

“Although at this stage it isn’t known what the issue is with Zouma, so the isolation has been purely as a precaution.

“Both Dawson and Ogbonna felt things during the game and neither were considered serious, but they will face a late race to be available too. I believe Kehrer trained yesterday which is good but Cornet and Aguerd are still missing for the game on Sunday.”