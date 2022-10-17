James Milner confirms £51m superstar told him he was signing for Leeds

James Milner has confirmed that Manchester City star Erling Haaland once told him he was going to sign for Leeds United.

Speaking after Sunday’s blockbuster one-nil victory over Pep Guardiola’s Citizens, Milner, when asked if the rumours Haaland was set to join the Whites were true, said: “I can confirm that he said he was going to sign for Leeds a few years ago when we played against him.

“He was obviously lying, so that’s disappointing [laughs].”

The reporter then asked: “Didn’t say anything about Leeds today?”

“We had a little chat, yeah.” Milner replied.

Leeds United fans will be bitterly disappointed to hear that one of the sport’s biggest names was keen on joining them before eventually ending up at the Etihad.

Nevertheless, considering his sky-high price tag, fans will understand why their club weren’t able to rival the likes of City.