Real Madrid consider potential €60million transfer who could be long-term Benzema replacement

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up Lille striker Jonathan David as a potential transfer target to strengthen their attack.

The highly-rated young Canada international is a top talent enjoying a rich vein of form in Ligue 1 so far this season, and it seems only a matter of time before he moves to an elite European club.

Fabrizio Romano has made no secret of his admiration for David in his exclusive CaughtOffside columns, and it could now be that we’re closer to getting an idea about where he could end up next.

David is being strongly linked with Real Madrid by Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, who state that Lille seem to be preparing for the 22-year-old’s departure and setting an asking price of around €60million.

One imagines there’ll be other top clubs linked with David in the months ahead, but it’s easy to see why Real could be keen to sign a top young striker like this as Karim Benzema will be turning 35 before the end of the year.

David could end up being a fine long-term replacement for the Frenchman, even if he’s not currently showing any signs of slowing down.