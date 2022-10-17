Reports have recently emerged that Liverpool would be interested in signing PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, as translated by the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are dreaming of signing Mbappe. Jurgen Klopp’s side have been tipped as a more likely destination than their Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Mbappe wasn’t happy with the project at PSG, so a transfer could be possible in the near future.

Now, journalist Guillem Balague has addressed Liverpool’s chances of bringing Mbappe to the Premier League in the near future.

“See if Madrid accepts his arrival. I think they are ready for it. Liverpool don’t have the kind of money that’s required. Remember, he got 150 million himself, he won’t get all of that if he leaves, but that’s just for himself, a signing-on fee. Plus the wages. Plus the transfer fee. It’s a bit too much for Liverpool,” said Balague on his Youtube channel.

Due to how much of a high-profile player Mbappe is, it’s never going to be a simple transfer fee plus wages to prise him away from PSG.

Liverpool simply can’t compete with the money PSG will offer and Real Madrid, as mentioned by Balague, maybe his next destination if he was to leave the French club.