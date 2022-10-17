Journalist claims Euro 2020 winner could end up at Tottenham in January

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has been linked with a move away from the club in January.

According to a report from Football Italia, the 35-year-old has fallen out with manager Max Allegri and he has asked the Turin club to sell him when the transfer window re-opens.

Bonucci has been an exceptional servant for Juventus over the years but he has not been at his best this season. As a result, he has not been a regular starter either.

It will be interesting to see if he can kick-start his career with a move in the coming months.

As per Italian journalist Giulio Mola from Il Giorno, the player could end up at Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Clamoroso: Bonucci-Allegri, è rottura. Il difensore ha chiesto la cessione… a gennaio può finire al Tottenham… — Giulio Mola (@GiulioMola) October 15, 2022

Antonio Conte has worked with the player during their time together at Juventus and he knows all about the Italian defender. Bonucci was a key player under Conte and the duo could be keen on a reunion.

Spurs could definitely use more quality and depth at the back. Bonucci would be a superb short-term signing for them. He could mentor the young players at the club as well.

The Juventus star has won multiple trophies throughout his career including the Euro 2020 last year. Apart from his quality as a defender, his winning experience and leadership qualities could be vital to the Spurs dressing room.