Chelsea manager Graham Potter is reportedly keen to be reunited with his former Brighton player Leandro Trossard.

The Belgium international is enjoying a superb season with the Seagulls, continuing the improvement he showed under Potter during his time in charge of the club.

Having recently left Brighton to take over at Chelsea, Potter could now do well to try to work with Trossard again, and it seems that’s on the agenda, according to a report from 90min.

The Blues haven’t got the most convincing attack right now, having allowed Timo Werner to leave in the summer, while Callum Hudson-Odoi went out on loan, and Hakim Ziyech has fallen out of favour.

Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz have also not been too consistent, so Chelsea could do well to pounce for an in-form talent like Trossard.

90min add that Newcastle and some clubs in Europe are also interested in Trossard, while Brighton could also make him their highest paid player if he decides to stay at the club, so it remains to be seen how easy it would be for CFC to get a deal done.

Still, one imagines the player himself could also be keen to work with Potter again – a manager who knows him well and who would surely make him a key part of his plans.

Writing about Trossard recently in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano suggested the 27-year-old could be one to watch in 2023 and that Potter remains a big fan of his.

“I’m sure that in 2023 there will be lot of interest around Trossard as he’s doing fantastic,” Romano said.

“Potter is big fan of Trossard, of course; but at the moment there’s nothing going on with Chelsea.”

Trossard himself also addressed his future recently, making it clear that he would only look to leave Brighton as long as he’d play regularly at his next club.

“If the opportunity arises, I want to go,” he said, as quoted by the Daily Mirror. “But I want to play and not sit on the bench.”