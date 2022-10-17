Hilarious scenes as Liverpool fans celebrate Salah winner against City whilst trying not to wake a sleeping baby

Liverpool fans made sure Anfield was rocking for the visit of Manchester City yesterday, as it so often is, and that intimidating atmosphere once again helped spur their team on to an important 1-0 victory.

Mohamed Salah scored a late winner, sending the home crowd wild, but one group of Reds supporters had to be a lot more restrained with their celebrations!

Watch the hilarious video clip below as some Liverpool fans watching at home jump around the room silently following Salah’s goal, trying to stop themselves from cheering so as not to wake a sleeping baby in the room with them…

Liverpool’s win dented Man City’s title hopes, with league leaders Arsenal extending their lead at the top of the table to four points, having themselves won against Leeds earlier in the day.

