Liverpool have initiated contact with Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis as they look to revamp their ageing midfielder.

Despite their recent victory over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, Liverpool have had midfield problems this season. Thiago is a player who undoubtedly makes this Liverpool side better, but he’s struggled with injuries as he begins to get older.

The likes of James Milner and Jordan Henderson have struggled to find consistent form and aren’t getting any younger, so bringing in some younger legs into midfield could be a priority for Liverpool in the near future.

Now, according to O Jogo (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are interested in Benfica midfielder Luis, who has a €120m release clause after recently signing a new deal at the Portuguese club.

The report claims that Liverpool have already made contact with Benfica over the potential signing.

Luis has spent the last two seasons out on loan, but has played a pivotal role for Benfica this season, forming a partnership with Enzo Fernandez, who Liverpool are also reportedly interested in signing.

At 21 years old, Luis’ best years should be ahead of him, and he could be a long-term replacement for Henderson, Thiago, or Milner.