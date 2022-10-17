Video: Roy Keane refuses to give credit to Liverpool star despite strong performance vs Man City

Roy Keane and Micah Richards could not agree on the performance of James Milner at right-back for Liverpool in their 1-0 win over Manchester City yesterday.

The 36-year-old hasn’t been at his best so far this season, but he put in a great shift in an unfamiliar role for Liverpool yesterday as they earned a hugely morale-boosting victory against one of their biggest rivals.

See below as Richards singled out Milner for an “excellent” performance, with Keane less blown away by the former England international…

??'Milner was ????????? today!' ? Micah Richards with the praise

? Roy doesn't quite agree pic.twitter.com/vfzQNdFNUn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 16, 2022

Milner will surely be pleased with his performance in such an important game, with the veteran midfielder showing he’s still got plenty to offer Jurgen Klopp’s side in a variety of positions.