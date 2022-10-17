Liverpool star doubtful for the World Cup amid fears of a serious injury

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota picked up a calf injury during the 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday evening.

The 25-year-old Portuguese international put on a splendid performance for Liverpool and he did well to link up with his fellow attackers Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. Furthermore, he worked relentlessly on the defensive front and tormented the likes of Joao Cancelo throughout the game.

According to David Ornstein from the Athletic, the player is set to undergo scans later today to determine the extent of the damage on his calf but there are fears that he has picked up a serious injury and his participation in the upcoming World Cup could be in doubt.

Jota needs a stretcher ?

Another injury isn't what the team needs Well played though, he hasn't stopped all game ??#LIVMCI #liverpoolmancity #Liverpool pic.twitter.com/BT9TBg2Pti — Matt (@Matt_SB92) October 16, 2022

Ornstein’s update read: The 25-year-old will have a scan today (Monday) but there are fears the Portugal international has suffered a serious injury to his right calf and his hopes of representing his country at the World Cup in Qatar are in doubt.

Portugal will begin their World Cup campaign towards the end of November and it would be a devastating blow for Jota if he fails to make it to the showpiece event in Qatar because of an injury.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, the Portuguese star’s injury blow will come as a major dampener in what was a fantastic weekend for the Reds. Liverpool are already reeling from the loss of Luis Diaz because of an injury and their attacking unit will be severely weakened if Jota is sidelined for a lengthy spell as well.