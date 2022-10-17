Liverpool star ruthlessly mocked by Specsavers after finishing 25th in Ballon d’Or rankings

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez was brutally mocked by Specsavers after finishing 25th in the Ballon d’Or rankings.

Nunez hasn’t had the immediate impact some Liverpool fans expected of him since his move from Benfica. The Uruguayan joined for a club-record fee of £85m (according to Sky Sports) and is often compared to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian cost slightly less than Nunez (£51m, according to Sky Sports), so there’s a lot of expectation on the new Liverpool striker, especially after the start Haaland has had.

Nunez was nominated for the Ballon d’Or and on Monday night it was announced that he had finished joint 25th. Specsavers saw this as an opportunity to mock Nunez, as seen in the tweet below.

25th in Liverpool? — Specsavers (@Specsavers) October 17, 2022

Being compared to a player like Haaland is never healthy. The Manchester City striker is in ridiculous form and has been for some time now, and trying to keep up with him in terms of goals would only end in disappointment.

Nunez can offer a lot to Liverpool outside of goals – his direct running and unpredictably make him difficult to defend against.