Liverpool attacking midfielder James Balagizi has undergone successful surgery after suffering a groin injury earlier this month.

This season, Liverpool have struggled heavily with injuries in multiple different positions. In this current moment, a defensive injury crisis is apparent, with Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate out injured, with Trent Alexander-Arnold recently only fit enough to start on the bench at the weekend.

This led to James Milner being utilised in an unfamiliar right-back role against Premier League champions Manchester City, a game in which Liverpool were victorious.

It’s not only Liverpool’s first-team squad struggling with injuries, but one of their youngsters who was out on loan has just undergone groin surgery.

Liverpool have officially announced that attacking midfielder Balagizi has undergone successful surgery after returning to the club from his loan spell with Crawley Town.

The 19-year-old signed a new contract with Liverpool in June and there was hope that the loan move would ready him for first-team football.

The youngster is highly-rated at the club and in the England setup, having suffered his injury whilst playing for England U19s.

Balagizi started his youth career off at Liverpool, before signing for Manchester City. A couple of years later, the midfielder returned to Liverpool, where he has been ever since.