Manchester City team bus damaged on way back from Liverpool clash at Anfield

Manchester City’s team bus was reportedly damaged on the way back from their Premier League defeat against Liverpool at Anfield yesterday.

According to James Robson in the tweet below, an object was thrown, damaging one of the windows on the bus, as shown in the attached images in Robson’s thread…

Manchester City's team coach was damaged on the way back from Anfield last night, with the windscreen cracked when an object was allegedly thrown — James Robson (@jamesalanrobson) October 17, 2022

Liverpool won a fierce encounter 1-0 at Anfield, and it’s not the first time that City have struggled to cope with the intimidating atmosphere at the Reds’ home ground.

Still, there can surely be no excuse for trying to attack the players whilst they travel back from the game, and one has to hope the appropriate action is taken here.

There was alleged to be some unpleasant chanting from the away section yesterday, and that may need looking at as well, especially if it contributed to a further escalation later on that may have led to this incident involving the City bus.

Mohamed Salah struck the winning goal for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with Arsenal’s win earlier in the day meaning they’re now four points ahead of City at the top of the Premier League table.