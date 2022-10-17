Man City’s team coach damaged following Liverpool defeat

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City suffered a crushing defeat against long-time rivals, Liverpool, on Sunday but their pride wasn’t the only thing that was damaged.

That’s according to journalist James Robson, who claims the Citizens’ team coach was damaged after an object was allegedly thrown at the windscreen.

MORE: Premier League set for US-based pre-season tournament

More Stories / Latest News
Shay Given slams 22-year-old Leeds star after Arsenal defeat
Chelsea willing to pay €8m a year to bring PSG target to the Premier League
Journalist addresses Liverpool’s chances of signing PSG forward Kylian Mbappe

Although it remains unknown exactly how the Citizens’ coach got damaged, the Premier League, who won’t want the negative publicity, will be hoping it had nothing to do with the match-going fans.

Post-match drama aside, Pep Guardiola’s chances of winning this season’s Premier League are still high with many fans still considering them red-hot title favourites, but yesterday’s defeat has certainly handed the early advantage to Arsenal, who extended their lead at the top of the table, to four points.

More Stories Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.