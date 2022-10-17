Man City’s team coach damaged following Liverpool defeat

Manchester City suffered a crushing defeat against long-time rivals, Liverpool, on Sunday but their pride wasn’t the only thing that was damaged.

That’s according to journalist James Robson, who claims the Citizens’ team coach was damaged after an object was allegedly thrown at the windscreen.

Manchester City’s team coach was damaged on the way back from Anfield last night, with the windscreen cracked when an object was allegedly thrown — James Robson (@jamesalanrobson) October 17, 2022

MORE: Premier League set for US-based pre-season tournament

Although it remains unknown exactly how the Citizens’ coach got damaged, the Premier League, who won’t want the negative publicity, will be hoping it had nothing to do with the match-going fans.

Post-match drama aside, Pep Guardiola’s chances of winning this season’s Premier League are still high with many fans still considering them red-hot title favourites, but yesterday’s defeat has certainly handed the early advantage to Arsenal, who extended their lead at the top of the table, to four points.