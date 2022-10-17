Man United player Mason Greenwood remanded in custody following court appearance

Manchester United FC
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood is set to be remanded in custody after he appeared in court today to face charges of attempted rape, assault, and controlling, coercive behaviour.

The 21-year-old has not played for Man Utd since being suspended back in January after social media footage appeared online that led to some very serious allegations against the player.

Greenwood had been on bail, but was recently re-arrested after breaking the conditions of the bail, and it seems he’s now set for more time behind bars after facing charges in court today, as per PA Media…

Greenwood had looked a promising young player when he first broke into the United team, but it’s hard to imagine he now has any kind of future at Old Trafford or in football in general.

According to BBC News, Greenwood’s attempted rape is alleged to have taken place in October 21, the actual bodily harm in December 2021, while the alleged controlling and coercive behaviour relates to a period between November 2018 and October 2022.

