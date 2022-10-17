Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot is reportedly leaning towards staying at Old Trafford despite transfer interest from a host of major European clubs.

As many as five top teams are keeping tabs on the Portugal international at the moment, according to the Manchester Evening News: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan, and Roma.

Man Utd fans will be pleased with how Dalot has got on this season, so will no doubt surely be hoping he ends up committing his future to the club as soon as possible.

Dalot seems to have decided he’d like to sign a new contract at United, but the MEN report that talks are yet to start over a renewal.

Erik ten Hag has done good work to improve Dalot this season, with the 23-year-old previously struggling to establish himself as first choice on the right-hand side of the MUFC defence.

Now, however, he’s clearly a superior option to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and it’s surely worth paying up to meet his demands and ensure he stays at the club for a while longer.