Manchester United and Newcastle set to battle it out for Inter Milan star

Manchester United and Newcastle are set to battle it out for Inter Milan attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

Calhanoglu made the controversial move from AC Milan to their bitter rivals Inter in 2021. Since then, the Turkish international has become a regular for the Italian club, helping them win the Coppa Italia last season.

With Inter struggling financially, we could see the sale of some of their key players in the near future, and Calhanoglu is a player who is attracting some interest from two clubs who aren’t afraid to splash the cash.

According to Calcio Mercato, both Manchester United and Newcastle are set to battle it out to sign the Inter Milan midfielder.

The Turkish star feels like the profile of midfielder that Manchester United probably don’t need. Calhanoglu is an attacking midfielder, similar to both Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen, so the signing wouldn’t make too much sense.

However, for Newcastle, due to being at the beginning of their new Saudi regime, only a few elite-level players have been brought in, meaning Calhanoglu could slot straight in and have an immediate impact.