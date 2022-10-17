Manchester United are reportedly looking to bring former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham back to the Premier League.

Abraham left the Premier League in search of first-team football after struggling to nail a starting spot at Chelsea. The England international has flourished over in Italy, linking up with Jose Mourinho.

In his first year with Roma, Abraham managed 27 goals in 53 games, and a move back to the Premier League could be on the cards in the summer.

According to Simon Phillips, speaking to GiveMeSport, Manchester United are interested in signing Abraham at the end of the season.

With Cristiano Ronaldo out of contract in the summer, it makes sense for Manchester United to target a long-term replacement for the Portuguese veteran.

Abraham never really had a fair crack at the Premier League. Chelsea opted to sign Romelu Lukaku last summer rather than allowing their homegrown striker to impress.

The 25-year-old would have a real point to prove if he was to return to England and Manchester United could be the place for him to finally show he has what it takes to play for a top-six club in the Premier League.