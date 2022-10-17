Merseyside Police release statement following incidents during Liverpool vs Manchester City

Merseyside Police have released a statement following incidents that occurred during Liverpool vs Manchester City.

Liverpool defeated Premier League champions Manchester City in what was a thrilling game for neutrals despite the lack of goals. The Merseyside club edged the game by a single goal after Mohamed Salah latched on to a long ball from goalkeeper Alisson.

However, the game has been overshadowed by multiple different incidents involving the supporters during and after the game.

A statement from Merseyside Police has addressed certain incidents and confirmed the cases they will be investigating. The full statement can be read below, taken from the Merseyside Police website.

“We can confirm we are working closely with Liverpool and Manchester City football clubs to understand a number of reported incidents which took place at the match at Anfield yesterday, Sunday 16 October.

We have been made aware that offensive and disorderly behaviour had taken place during the Liverpool V Manchester City game, including allegations of coin-throwing and offensive graffiti was sprayed in the away section.

We have also been made aware of an allegation that a Manchester City team coach was damaged. However no incidents have been reported to us or that items were thrown at the coaches, and we are now working with MCFC to establish the circumstances of what happened and the allegation that damage was caused.

Such behaviour will not be tolerated, and we are working with both clubs to identify and bring to justice anyone found responsible for committing offensive and disorderly behaviour.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ quoting reference 289 of 16 October. You can also call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

It’s such a shame that these sort of incidents are still occurring in modern football. Hooliganism isn’t as prominent as it once was, but it’s difficult to argue that it doesn’t exist in today’s society.

Hopefully the culprits are discovered and punished accordingly as there’s no place in football for such events.