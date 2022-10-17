Newcastle ace could be out until the World Cup after pulling up in training

Newcastle United have been handed a major injury blow.

According to a report from Daily Mail, summer signing Alexander Isak could be ruled out until after the World Cup with a thigh injury.

The Swedish forward was expected to return to action this week as he continued recovery from a thigh problem he had picked up on international duty. However, the player pulled up in training recently with the same issue and he is set to be sidelined for a while.

Newcastle paid a fee of around £60 million for the former La Liga player and he managed to make an instant impact in the Premier League. He scored an exceptional goal against Liverpool on his debut and he was expected to be a key player for the Magpies this season.

Eddie Howe needed to bring in a quality striker to support Callum Wilson, who has had his fair share of injury problems as well. However, the injury blow to Isak will now weaken the Newcastle attack considerably.

Isak scores at Anfield against Liverpool

The Magpies have performed at a high level this season but the lack of goals has cost them vital points. It will be interesting to see how they cope with the absence of Isak now.

The 23-year-old is not the only Newcastle player currently sidelined and Howe is without the services of Allan Saint-Maximin as well.

It seems that the Magpies will have to depend on Wilson staying fit until the World Cup now.

