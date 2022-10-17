Newcastle eye shock move for £133k-a-week Juventus player

Juventus are reportedly open to the idea of cashing in on goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and according to recent reports, Newcastle United are one of the teams most interested.

That’s according to the Italian media, who believe Eddie Howe has added the Poland international to his transfer shortlist ahead of the shot-stopper’s contract expiring in the summer of 2024.

Now at the age of 32, it seems unlikely that the ‘Old Lady’ will look to renew the former Arsenal keeper’s deal, so a free transfer in the next 18 months or so does seem the likeliest of outcomes.

Howe is believed to be highly interested in adding the experienced goalkeeper to his squad, despite already having the in-form Nick Pope on the club’s books.

