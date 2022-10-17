Newcastle United have lofty ambitions and according to recent reports, in an effort to match those ambitions, the Magpies are targeting one of Europe’s biggest names – Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claim Eddie Howe’s in-form Geordies are looking to rival AC Milan in the hunt for the Spanish attacker’s signature.

Asensio, 26, has fallen way down in Los Blancos’ pecking order and with his deal set to expire in the summer, it seems only a matter of time before the former Espanyol playmaker leaves the Santiago Bernabeu.

Likely to be wanted by a host of clubs, it is fair to say that the 26-year-old will be faced with a tough decision come the end of the 2022-23 season.

Having failed to start a single La Liga game for Carlo Ancelotti so far this campaign, it is very unlikely that the Spanish giants will try to keep the playmaker beyond his current deal, and that will give the chasing pack, including Newcastle United, a lot of confidence.

Whether or not the Magpies can lure Asensio to St James’ Park remains to be seen, however, should they prove successful, one thing is for sure, the capture of a three-time Champions League would send a real message of intent to the rest of the league.