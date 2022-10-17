According to recent reports, Real Madrid want to sign Bruno Guimaraes next summer but Newcastle United will demand more than £100m for the talented Brazilian.

The South American midfielder has been a revelation since he joined the Magpies from Lyon last January.

Continuing last season’s form, Guimaraes has started this campaign in equally as impressive form.

Netting a brace during his side’s game against Brentford, the 24-year-old demonstrated he also has the quality needed to rival the likes of Manchester United, which was echoed during his side’s 0-0 draw last weekend.

When it comes to the possibility of seeing the 24-year-old move on, because they’re in little danger of losing him after he signed a four-year deal less than 12 months ago, Newcastle United won’t feel pressured into selling the Brazil international.

In line with their strong negotiating position, according to The Chronicle, should Real Madrid follow up their long-standing interest with a summer approach, the Geordies will demand an ‘astronomical’ fee.

It has been reported that the northeast giants would demand in excess of £103m for Guimaraes – a fee that would surpass what Los Blancos paid Chelsea for Eden Hazard back in 2019.

Since arriving at St James’ Park, Guimaraes, who also has eight senior international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 25 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to nine goals along the way.