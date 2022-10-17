Paul Pogba set for return from injury, agent confirms news

Paul Pogba’s agent has confirmed the midfielder is set to return from injury.

Pogba, 29, rejoined Juventus in the summer on a free transfer after opting against renewing his contract with Manchester United.

Despite being welcomed back to Turin as a hero, Pogba has yet to feature for the ‘Old Lady’ due to a long-standing injury.

However, that looks set to change soon following confirmation from the Frenchman’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta.

Having spoken to Tutto Sport, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano, Pimenta has announced that her star client’s long-awaited return to full fitness is almost over, with the 2018 World Cup winner now in line to make his second debut.

Pogba’s agent Rafaela Pimenta has announced Paul’s imminent return after his long-injury: “The nightmare is finally over. Pogba will be Juventus new leader very soon”, tells Tuttosport ????? #Pogba Pogba signed a four-year deal with Juve in July as he joined on a free transfer. pic.twitter.com/PNtdMFsDAo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 17, 2022

MORE: Premier League set for US-based pre-season tournament

During his first stint with the club from 2012 to 2016, the talismanic midfielder featured in 178 matches, across all competitions, directly contributing to 74 goals along the way.

Following what was a truly impressive breakout in Serie A, fans will undoubtedly be excited to see how the 29-year-old does during his second spell, and considering Juventus are way down in eighth place, Pogba’s return could not have come at a better time.