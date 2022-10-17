Premier League team of the week: Liverpool trio join Chelsea and Arsenal stars in BBC XI

The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with Liverpool perhaps unsurprisingly dominating after picking up a hugely impressive 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah struck the winner for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who are now showing signs of a revival after a dismal start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Salah is joined by Joe Gomez and James Milner in Garth Crooks’ XI on BBC Sport, while league leaders Arsenal also had a good afternoon and see Bukayo Saka make the line up.

Chelsea also picked up a 2-0 win away at Aston Villa, but there’s surprisingly no room for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who miraculously kept a clean sheet with some fantastic saves, though two-goal hero Mason Mount made it in, as did veteran defender Thiago Silva.

Elsewhere in the team, Lisandro Martinez had another strong game for Manchester United and is awarded with a place here, while Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is another big name to get in.

Ivan Toney and Dominic Solanke complete the front three, for what is a strong-looking line up from BBC pundit Crooks.

