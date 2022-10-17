Premier League set for US-based pre-season tournament

In what would be a major change, according to recent reports, the Premier League is on the verge of finalising a US-based pre-season tournament.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who claims the Premier League could be in for some major changes in the coming years, including staging the first set of ‘meaningful matches abroad’.

Football, and the Premier League, in particular, has flirted with the idea of branching out and staging more competitions on a global stage for quite some time now.

A proposed European Super League (ESL), which sparked an angry fan backlash nearly two years ago, may be out of sight, but considering there are still clubs trying to implement the idea, it is safe to say that it is not out of mind.

Although no one knows for sure how a competitive pre-season tournament on US soil would look, fans will undoubtedly be divided when it comes to football’s ever-changing landscape.

What do you think of these latest reports? – Let us know in the comments.

