PSG already in talks over potential €90m transfer to help them replace Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly already making moves to plan for life without Kylian Mbappe as they look at Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez as a potential replacement.

The Argentina international has been a world class performer for Inter in recent years, and it’s easy to see him being a good fit for PSG next season if they are to lose a couple of their star attacking players.

With Mbappe looking to leave PSG, as well as doubts over Lionel Messi’s future, Todo Fichajes reports that some talks have already begun over possibly bringing Martinez to the Parc des Princes, with a deal likely to cost around €90million.

It wouldn’t be easy for any club to replace two elite attacking talents like Mbappe and Messi, but Martinez looks like he could go some way to easing the pain of their departures.

PSG have the resources to bring in almost whoever they want next summer, so paying €90m for someone like Martinez shouldn’t be an issue, though he’ll be under a lot of pressure to hit the ground running in the French capital.

Although many exciting attacking players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani have played for PSG in recent years, there’s nothing quite like their current front three of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar, so it’s a big ask for Martinez to fill their boots.