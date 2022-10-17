Report reveals why Gabriel’s red card was overturned and it’s a bizarre reason

Leeds United were really unlucky not to have come away with at least a point against league leaders Arsenal last weekend.

The two sides, who met at Elland Road, were both gunning for all three points, but it was Mikel Arteta’s Londoners who came away narrow one-nil winners.

However, prior to referee Chris Kavanagh blowing for full-time, the atmosphere inside the stadium had reached a fever pitch.

With just moments left in the game, Kavanagh blew and pointed to the spot, awarding Jesse Marsch’s Whites with a last-gasp chance to salvage something.

Striker Patrick Bamford had already missed a penalty earlier in the game and also had a goal disallowed, so it was fair to say that the Englishman wasn’t having the best of luck – and unfortunately, it didn’t improve.

Arsenal defender Gabriel was deemed to have kicked out at Bamford inside his area with the defender also shown a red card.

However, after a quick VAR inspection, Kavanagh was called over to the pitchside monitor to relive the incident.

Speaking about the incident, Arsenal site ‘The Daily Cannon’ have offered up a theory that the referee’s decision changed after seeing the footage back and that didn’t point to the spot for a foul, but instead for Gabriel denying a goal-scoring opportunity.

Therefore, once he arrived at that conclusion, Kavanagh, who saw Bamford foul Gabriel earlier in the build-up, was left with no choice but to downgrade the South American’s red card to a yellow.

Yeah, we don’t really get it either…