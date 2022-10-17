Shay Given slams 22-year-old Leeds star after Arsenal defeat

Former goalkeeper Shay Given has questioned Illan Meslier for his role in Arsenal’s winning goal last weekend.

Although in real time, Bukayo Saka appeared to have scored a world-class goal – smashing the ball into the top of the net from a tight angle, upon closer inspection, Leeds United’s French shot-stopper was arguably at fault for allowing the England international’s effort to rocket past him.

One person who agrees that Meslier could have done better when it came to stopping Saka’s effort is Given.

“It is a good finish,” the ex-keeper said after the game.

“But we talk about Meslier the goalkeeper, did he go down a bit early? But it’s a really powerful strike and from that distance, sometimes goalkeepers don’t have time to react.”

