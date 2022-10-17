The reason why Arsenal vs Manchester City has been postponed

Arsenal and Manchester City were supposed to go head-to-head in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash this week.

When The Queen unfortunately passed away back in September, many Premier League games were postponed as a mark of respect.

Arsenal’s Europa League fixture against PSV was also postponed, and as a result, had to be rescheduled for Thursday 20th October.

With Europa League taking priority due to the group stage needing to be completed, Arsenal’s fixture against Manchester City was postponed, making a gap in the schedule for the Gunners to face PSV.