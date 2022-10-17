The reason why Arsenal vs Manchester City has been postponed

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by

Arsenal and Manchester City were supposed to go head-to-head in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash this week.

When The Queen unfortunately passed away back in September, many Premier League games were postponed as a mark of respect.

Arsenal’s Europa League fixture against PSV was also postponed, and as a result, had to be rescheduled for Thursday 20th October.

More Stories / Latest News
Ballon d’Or full list announced as first Frenchman wins the award since Zinedine Zidane
Manchester United and Newcastle set to battle it out for Inter Milan star
Video: Premier League side named Club of the Year at the Ballon d’Or awards

With Europa League taking priority due to the group stage needing to be completed, Arsenal’s fixture against Manchester City was postponed, making a gap in the schedule for the Gunners to face PSV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.