Video: Premier League side named Club of the Year at the Ballon d’Or awards

Manchester City have been named the ‘Club of the Year’ at the Ballon d’Or awards.

Despite Real Madrid winning the Champions League, it was in fact a club who they knocked out in the semi-finals who have received the prestigious award.

As seen in the video below, this year’s winner was Manchester City.

The Premier League is often regarded as the best league in the world, so winning it last season after such a valiant effort from Liverpool was an impressive achievement from Manchester City.