West Ham star abused by Hammers fans after Southampton game

West Ham defender Vladamir Coufal deleted a social media post after being abused by his own fans.

The Czech defender has been a reliable figure at West Ham since moving to England. However, Coufal has struggled so far this season, along with a host of other West Ham players, and a section of fans have expressed their frustration towards the right-back.

According to Hammers News, Coufal was forced to delete a post on social media after being abused by fans.

It’s such a shame that a player can’t even take to Twitter to speak to the fans without receiving abusive messages.