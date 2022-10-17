West Ham to make move for £13m star who silenced Jarrod Bowen

According to journalist Peter O’Rourke, David Moyes would have been keeping tabs on Evan Ndicka since last season.

The Hammers have been heavily linked with signing the Eintracht Frankfurt defender since his impressive performances during last season’s Europa League.

However, despite being in need of defensive reinforcements during the summer transfer window, Moyes’ men failed to make an approach for Ndicka.

That could be set to change though after the 23-year-old centre-back failed to sign a new deal with his current one set to expire at the end of the season, and O’Rourke wouldn’t be surprised to see the Hammers try their luck.

“He’s a very talented player,” O’Rourke told GiveMeSport.

“And obviously, West Ham will know all about him having come up against him in the Europa League semi-finals last year. So, I’m sure David Moyes would have been keeping tabs on him since then.”