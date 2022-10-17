World Cup winner shares eight-word reaction to Chelsea player’s display

Chelsea picked up a 2-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League yesterday.

Goals from Mason Mount sealed a vital away win for Graham Potter’s side but goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the star of the show for his side.

The Spanish goalkeeper joined Chelsea for a fee of around £71.6 million back in 2018 and he has had a tough time at Stamford Bridge. Kepa struggled to hold down a regular starting berth since his move to the Premier League, but he has been handed a new lease of life under Potter.

The 28-year-old continued to justify his selection ahead of Eduard Mendy with a spectacular performance against Villa.

The Chelsea goalkeeper produced a stunning succession of saves to deny the likes of Danny Ings, Jacob Ramsey and John McGinn midway through the first half. He was called into action once again as he denied Ings and McGinn at the stroke of halftime.

Kepa denied McGinn for the third time in the second half.

The Spaniard showed exactly why Chelsea paid a world-record fee for a goalkeeper to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Hoy @kepa_46 ha estado impresionante. Me alegro mucho! ? — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) October 16, 2022

Former Spanish international goalkeeper and World Cup winner Iker Casillas reacted to the Chelsea star’s performance on Twitter.

Regarded as one of the best keepers of all time, Casillas tweeted that Kepa was very impressive game against Aston Villa and he is glad to see the 28-year-old performing at a high level once again.