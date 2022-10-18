AC Milan looking to sign Liverpool star next summer

AC Milan are looking to sign Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino next summer.

Firmino has played a pivotal role for Liverpool over the last few years – the trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Firmino was up there with the best in Europe for a period of time.

With Liverpool bringing in Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, Firmino isn’t the guaranteed starter he once was, and at the age of 31, he may seek a new challenge in the near future.

Now, according to Calciomercato, AC Milan have joined Juventus in the race to sign the Brazilian, with the former looking to make a move next summer.

Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Arsenal.
Firmino is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning any interested club in Europe will be able to sign him on a pre-contract agreement in January.

Liverpool won’t want to lose Firmino on a free transfer, so tieing him down to a new deal to hold his value would be a smart idea.

However, if Firmino is looking for a new challenge, then there’s a good chance he will reject a new contract in order to be able to find a new club easily.

