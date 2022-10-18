AC Milan are looking to sign Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino next summer.

Firmino has played a pivotal role for Liverpool over the last few years – the trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Firmino was up there with the best in Europe for a period of time.

With Liverpool bringing in Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, Firmino isn’t the guaranteed starter he once was, and at the age of 31, he may seek a new challenge in the near future.

Now, according to Calciomercato, AC Milan have joined Juventus in the race to sign the Brazilian, with the former looking to make a move next summer.

Firmino is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning any interested club in Europe will be able to sign him on a pre-contract agreement in January.

Liverpool won’t want to lose Firmino on a free transfer, so tieing him down to a new deal to hold his value would be a smart idea.

However, if Firmino is looking for a new challenge, then there’s a good chance he will reject a new contract in order to be able to find a new club easily.