The agent of Manchester United and Arsenal target Victor Osimhen has spoken out on the future of his client.

Osimhen has been linked with a move to both Manchester United and Arsenal, with Calciomercato reporting that he could cost in the region of €110m.

Manchester United in particular are likely to be in the market for a new striker before next season, with Cristiano Ronaldo out of contract in the summer.

Now, Osimhen’s agent has addressed rumours regarding his future, and it’s not good news for those Manchester United and Arsenal fans who were hoping their club would be looking to sign the Napoli striker.

“Whoever talked about a departure made a mistake. It was Victor’s will to stay at Napoli and play the Champions League that he won entry to last year together with his teammates. Victor wanted exactly that, to have a great year with Napoli, between the league and the Champions League. He has a long contract with the Azzurri. The market is dynamic, but our will is to continue at Napoli and continue to do well,” said Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss.

It seems the chances of Osimhen leaving Napoli at the moment are slim, and leaving the club right now wouldn’t make too much sense.

Napoli are currently unbeaten in all competitions since April and are flourishing this season in both the league and Champions League.