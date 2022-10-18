Barcelona star “perfect” signing for Arsenal but too early to say if he made the wrong decision, says Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona winger Raphinha could have been the perfect signing for Arsenal, but it’s also too early to say if he made the wrong decision to join Barcelona this summer, says Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazil international was a joy to watch during his time in the Premier League with Leeds United, and there was a big race for his signature this summer, as Romano reported at the time.

Arsenal were among the clubs keen on signing Raphinha, with Mikel Arteta a big fan of the 25-year-old, though he ended up opting for a move to the Nou Camp instead.

Since then, it’s not quite worked out for Raphinha, who is yet to show his best form, while Barcelona are staring early Champions League elimination in the face and were also dealt a major blow to their La Liga title hopes with a 3-1 defeat against rivals Real Madrid in El Clasico at the weekend.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have surpassed expectations by taking a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, so could Raphinha have some regrets about not showing more faith in the project at the Emirates Stadium?

“I’m not big fan of judging a player’s decisions after one or two months: he’s in a new country, new football, new system, new manager, new club. He needs time,” Romano explained in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside via Substack.

“He’s a top player in a top club and so I think it’s matter of time for Raphinha to find his feet at Barcelona.

“Having said that, he would’ve been the perfect kind of player for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, who is a big fan.”

Arsenal already have Bukayo Saka in fine form on that right-hand side, so it’s not immediately clear where Raphinha would have fitted in anyway, so one imagines there won’t be too many regrets at the north London club.