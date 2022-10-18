Arsenal transfer target’s asking price likely to have risen as high as €65m, says Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has named Mykhaylo Mudryk as a player whose value is likely to have increased a lot since the summer transfer window.

The highly-rated young Ukraine international looks like a big talent and will surely be in-demand in upcoming transfer windows if he continues to play like this.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano says he has been really impressed with Mudryk’s performances in the Champions League in particular this season, and that it now looks like clubs will have to pay more for him than they would have done in the summer.

Arsenal have been one of the teams linked with Mudryk in recent times by Calciomercato, and if they decide to go back in for him, Romano says it could cost them as much as €65million now.

“I continue to enjoy watching the development of Mykhaylo Mudryk – his performances in the Champions League this season have been amazing!” Romano wrote.

“He’s a player whose value has most likely shot up since the summer. Shakhtar Donetsk wanted around €50m for him in August, probably €40m plus add-ons were enough.

“Today, I’m sure they want way more than €50m for their star, it could probably be as high as €60-65m.”

In truth, while some Gooners may regret that their club couldn’t sign Mudryk for a bit cheaper in the summer, they might also view that as a perfectly reasonable investment for the 21-year-old.