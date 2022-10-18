Recent reports have suggested that Newcastle United are keen on signing Andrey Santos from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama.

However, according to reports coming out of Spain, La Liga giants Barcelona are working on a plan to beat the Magpies to the talented young midfielder’s signature.

Expected to leave Brazil for a more lucrative and competitive league, it appears to be only a matter of time before the 18-year-old is subject to some tasty-looking bids from European clubs, and Geordie fans will be hoping it’s their team who are the successful ones.

Since being promoted to Vasco da Gama’s first team back in January, Santos, who has four-and-a-half years left on his deal, has gone on to become an important senior player.