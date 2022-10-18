Chelsea could get rid of star after just five months but set for talks with Potter first

Denis Zakaria could cut short his loan deal at Chelsea in January after failing to make a single appearance since moving to Stamford Bridge from Juventus in the summer.

The midfielder joined the Premier League club on Deadline Day and is set to spend the season in England on loan.

However, that could change as Zakaria has grown frustrated over his lack of action and is set for talks about his situation with manager Graham Potter and co-owner Todd Boehly this week, reports the Evening Standard.

The 25-year-old is yet to play a minute under either Thomas Tuchel or Graham Potter so far this season and is wasting his time sitting on the Blues’ bench – if he even makes it onto it.

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are working on plans to overhaul their midfield next summer, with Jorginho and N’Golo Kante out of contract at the end of the season.

Zakaria would have hoped to impress enough during his loan spell with an eye on turning the move into something more permanent but that is unlikely at this stage.

Chelsea are likely to look elsewhere for a new midfield star next summer as Zakaria could potentially be gone by January.