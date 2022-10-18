Chelsea midfielder rejects new contract, requests 25% salary increase

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have been unable to reach an agreement with midfielder Jorginho during early contract renewal talks.

That’s according to a recent report from the Evening Standard, who claims the Blues are eager to tie the Italy international down on a new deal but will need to improve their opening offer if they’re to be successful.

With less than 12 months currently left on his contract, it is understandable why the Londoners may be concerned that the playmaker will leave Stamford Bridge for free.

Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger joined Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively, in the summer, for free after their deals expired, so if they’re to avoid a repeat scenario, Chelsea will need to act quickly due to the player’s eligibility to negotiate a free transfer with foreign clubs from January.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano pays tribute to Chelsea star who is one of the best “of his generation”

More Stories / Latest News
Man United sweating on late fitness tests from two key players
Chelsea to target Ajax star as part of midfield overhaul
Liverpool star ruled out of World Cup through injury

However, despite holding initial talks, Chelsea are already losing the battle. Understood to have offered Jorginho a new deal, Todd Boehly’s Blues failed to offer the midfielder a salary increase, meaning he would stay earning around £120,000-per week.

In response to the Blues’ disappointing offer, last summer’s European Championship winner has requested a 25% pay increase, which would instead take his weekly wage to around £150,000.

Fans will now need to wait to see if their club cave to the 30-year-old’s demands or if they stand firm.

More Stories Jorginho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.