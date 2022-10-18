Chelsea release official statement as key player set to be out for four months

Chelsea have released an official statement confirming the extent of the injury to midfielder N’Golo Kante.

Kante has struggled to get a regular run in the Chelsea team this season due to injuries and has only managed to start two Premier League games.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, a long-term injury could be detrimental to his chances of either securing a new deal or finding a new club, especially at his age, and Chelsea have now released a statement confirming the French international will need surgery.

The statement confirms that Kante will be out of action for around four months and as a result, will miss the World Cup with France.

Offering Kante a new deal would present a huge risk for Chelsea as he is beginning to pick up regular injuries and could struggle to regain his fitness following his surgery.

However, losing such a valuable player on a free transfer in the summer wouldn’t be ideal for Chelsea, so a short-term deal could be the answer if Kante is willing to agree to sign the contract.