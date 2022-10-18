Chelsea to target Ajax star as part of midfield overhaul

Chelsea are reportedly planning an overhaul of their midfield next summer and have their eyes set on Ajax star Edson Alvarez.

Both Jorginho and N’Golo Kante are out of contract at the end of the season at Stamford Bridge and according to the Evening Standard, that will trigger an overhaul of the club’s midfield.

The Blues are likely to be linked with many names over the coming months as they begin to put their plan in motion but one star already being named as a target is Edson Alvarez.

The 24-year-old has a contract with Ajax until the summer of 2025 but the Dutch giants are willing to sell him once their asking price is matched.

According to Todofichajes, that is set at €35m but that could change if the midfielder performs well at the World Cup with Mexico.

Alvarez is a defensive midfielder, who can also play as a centre-back, and was said to want a move to the Premier League during the latest transfer window, reports Todofichajes.

The report states that Chelsea will try to sign the Mexican international in January in order to get a jump on the competition but whether the midfielder joins then or in the summer is unknown.