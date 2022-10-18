Conte punishes Spurs squad with push-ups following pre-Man United training mistake

Tottenham Hotspur are in the process of preparing for one of their toughest games of the season.

The Lilywhites, led by hard-hitting Italian manager Antonio Conte, are set to travel to Old Trafford to take on Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils are nowhere near at their best yet but they are proving a lot harder to beat and Spurs will know this, which is why Conte has been instructing his team to work on keeping possession.

In a video posted on the club’s official website, Spurs’ senior squad were spotted being put through their paces on the training ground.

MORE: Simeone comments on the summer’s Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid transfer rumours

One drill involved the squad being split into two groups with the aim being to keep possession even when in tight spaces.

The players who were defending were required to do push-ups if they failed to win the ball back by the time the coaches blew the whistle.

As you can see from the clip, several players had to do gruelling push-ups but there will be no complaints about Conte’s philosophy with the Lilywhites sitting third in the Premier League table and currently on a run that only the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal can compare to.