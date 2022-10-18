Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister took to Instagram to make a dig towards Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo received a rare start in Manchester United’s last Premier League game against Newcastle. It was, in fact, his first start in the league at Old Trafford so far this season.

The Portuguese international’s previous start came against Brentford in what was probably Manchester United’s worst performance of the season.

Against Newcastle, Ronaldo was substituted shortly after half time and his reaction showed his frustration at Ten Hag’s decision.

Ronaldo’s sister Elma Aveiro took to Instagram to aim a dig at the Manchester United manager, which can be seen below.

The post contained a screenshot of a news story titled: “Erik ten Hag’s justification for substituting Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Aveiro posted the article with a caption which, translated into English, reads: “already late.”

Aveiro eventually deleted the post, possibly after guidance from Ronaldo’s team.

Ronaldo’s sister aiming digs at the Manchester United isn’t likely to help his situation, which already appears to be very tense.