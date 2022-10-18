West Ham boss David Moyes is reportedly against the idea of playing pre-season games overseas but Hammers owners are keen on the idea, reports West Ham insider ExWHUEmployee.

According to earlier reports, there’s strong possibility some of next summer games are going to be playing in the United States for commercial reasons and Moyes is not happy about the plans.

“So the situation with West Ham, I followed it up today to see where we stand. Now the club, the owners, the chairman, etc, think it’s a good idea.

“I think it’s a great idea to raise the profile of the club within America and obviously there’ll be financial benefits of doing it as well. But David Moyes is very against long-distance preseason tours, hence why the Australian one was never revisited – much to your and my disappointment.

Moyes clearly doesn’t want the players to hit by fatigue before the season and is adamant to complete pre-season closer to home.

“And [that is] why it is unlikely that we will go. The club wants to go but ultimately, and rightly so, that decision comes down to the manager. And as I previously stated, the manager doesn’t like long-distance foreign trips.

“So it’s whether he can be persuaded that financially, it’s the best thing for the club, or wherever he will stick to his guns and say that physically, it’s not the best thing for the players.”