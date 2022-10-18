David Moyes plays down Jürgen Klopp’s actions vs Man City ahead of Anfield clash

West Ham travel to Anfield to play Liverpool on Wednesday night and it is uncertain whether Jurgen Klopp will be in the Reds dugout or not.

The Liverpool boss was sent off for his behaviour towards officials during Sunday’s 1-0 win over Manchester City where the German coach was seen screaming in a linesman’s face after not giving a clear foul on Mohamed Salah.

The length of Klopp’s ban will be known before the West Ham game on Wednesday night and the Hammers boss, David Moyes, hopes to see the German on the touchline and understood the Reds manager’s actions.

David Moyes speaks about Jurgen Klopp’s actions against Man City

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the game at Anfield, Moyes was asked to comment on Klopp’s behaviour at the weekend to which the West Ham boss responded via Paul Gorst:

“In football terms [Anfield] is the hardest place to go. The world’s best manager just went there and didn’t get a result, that’s why it’s difficult for us all. I hope Jurgen is in the dugout, part of this job is competing with the best and he’s right up there.

“I don’t think you should ask me questions on Jurgen Klopp. For 90mins it’s emotional and sometimes you can change character from what it truly is. If we stood there and did nothing the public and fans would ask why not? The decision he was angry about, he was correct, wasn’t he?

Moyes doesn’t go as far as defending Klopp for his behaviour but plays it down as he understands the emotions that brew throughout a 90-minute match.