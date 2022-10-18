Liverpool star ruled out of World Cup through injury

Diogo Jota will not be part of Portugal’s World Cup squad next month.

That’s according to a recent report from A Bola, who claims the Liverpool forward, who picked up an injury in the closing stages of the Reds’ recent home clash against Man City, will be out of action until after the Qatar World Cup.

It has been noted that the former Wolves attacker underwent an MRI scan after last Sunday’s game and the extent of his leg injury now means he is set for a spell on the sidelines.

These reports will serve as a huge blow to the 25-year-old, who would have been expecting to play a key role in Fernando Santos’ squad.

Nevertheless, with next month’s World Cup edging closer, Jota, whose recovery time is expected to exceed four weeks, will now have no choice but stay back in Liverpool and begin his return to full fitness.