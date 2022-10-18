Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano expects imminent updates on Mauricio Pochettino to Aston Villa move

Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on what sounds like a complicated situation at Aston Villa as they’re linked with a surprise move for former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine has been out of work since being sacked by PSG in the summer, and though he didn’t have the best time in the French capital, he remains highly regarded in the game after previously doing such impressive work in the Premier League with both Tottenham and Southampton.

It would be ambitious for Villa to pull off bringing in a big name like Pochettino, but the Telegraph claim that that’s who they’re targeting amid doubts over Steven Gerrard’s position at the club.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano says we could hear updates later this morning, while he adds that the complication could be that Pochettino has had other offers and had originally planned to wait until at least the World Cup to make a final decision on his future.

“The situation for Steven Gerrard is really complicated, I expect updates in the morning on Aston Villa decision,” Romano wrote.

“On Pochettino, three English clubs have already approached him but his priority has always been to wait at least until the World Cup to decide his future.

“Let’s see if Aston Villa will be able to change his mind, but I’m told this is the situation.”

Gerrard did impressive work as Rangers manager before getting his big chance in the Premier League, and things have been a little more difficult for him since taking over at Villa Park.

Liverpool fans may well be disappointed as this Reds legend will surely be being eyed up as a potential manager at Anfield one day, but his experience at Villa suggests he still has much to learn at the very highest level of management.