Footballer pulls shorts down and exposes penis in effort to distract opposition players

Geisson Perea opted for a strange (and rather unique) distraction during Sante Fe’s Colombian first-division match against Jaguares on Monday.

Santa Fe were facing a free-kick when Perea decided to pull his shorts down and expose his manhood to his opponents, who were lining up to take the dead-ball kick.

Needless to say, the 31-year-old’s bizarre decision has sparked outrage among some fans with several supporters believing the defender’s actions were a step too far.

Following the remarkable scenes, fans were quick to condemn the centre-back with some of their comments on social media including:

“Shame on that player Geisson Perea from Santa Fe lowering his uniform and showing the referee… Are we going with a sanction?”

“Geisson Perea deserves to be sanctioned. Embarrassing and unpleasant act. Not a professional.”

And: “Geisson Perea cannot play again with Santa Fe. I hope Sante Fe calls to do something this week.”

Surprisingly, Perea’s gesture was not picked up by the match officials (maybe what he was showing off was too small to see) so he was allowed to continue on with the game without so much as picking up a yellow card.

Oh, and in case you were wondering – Santa Fe went on to lose the game 2-1.